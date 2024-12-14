Hendricks hundred leads South Africa to T20 series win over Pakistan

South Africa's Reeza Hendricks celebrates during the second T20 International cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan, at Centurion Park in Centurion, South Africa, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa won a bilateral Twenty20 series for the first time in more than two years when it chased down Pakistan's 206 on Friday.

Opener Reeza Hendricks' maiden T20 century, 117 off 63 balls, drove the Proteas to 210-3 with three balls to spare.

Pakistan's 206-5 was braced by an equally brilliant unbeaten 98 off 57 by opener Saim Ayub, who was desperately unlucky not to notch his maiden T20 century. He was stranded, unable to face the last nine balls of the innings.

South Africa won the series 2-0 with a game to spare for its first T20 series victory since August 2022.

The teams' combined 416 runs were the most in the 14-year history of their T20 matchups.

