Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Herbert to face Yoshioka in Shenzhen final

0 Comments
SHENZHEN, China

Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France saved two match points to upset seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (8) and reach the Shenzhen Open final on Saturday.

Herbert, a doubles specialist who has won three Grand Slam titles including the French Open this year, saved the match points in the third-set tiebreaker at 6-5 and 7-6. He won the semifinal on his second match point.

He's into his second ATP singles final; he was runner-up in the other in 2015 in Winston-Salem.

Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan made it to his first final after beating fifth-seeded Fernando Verdasco 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel