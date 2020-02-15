Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Hibino beats Svitolina in straight sets at Thailand Open

0 Comments
HUA HIN, Thailand

Nao Hibino advanced to the semifinals of the Thailand Open by beating fourth-ranked Elina Svitoline,6-4 6, 6-4 on Friday.

It was the 84th-ranked Japanese player's first win over a top-five player.

“Elina is one of the best players in the world in the world," said Hibino, a two-time champion on the WTA Tour. "I’ve watched her play on TV so many times."

Also, Magda Linette defeated 18-year-old Chinese player Xiyu Wang 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

“It was too fast for me at the beginning. But I tried to stay close with her, playing point by point and waited for my chance,” Linette said.

The 42nd-ranked Pole will next face Patricia Maria Tig, who defeated fourth-seeded Saisai Zheng 6-4, 6-2.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining