APTOPIX Genesis Invitational Golf
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, celebrates his win on the 18th green during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in the Pacific Palisades area of, Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
golf

Matsuyama wins at Riviera with 62, becoming Asia's most prolific PGA Tour winner

By DOUG FERGUSON
LOS ANGELES

Hideki Matsuyama set the Riviera record for the lowest closing round by a winner Sunday in the Genesis Invitational, giving the Japanese star another record that means far more to him.

Matsuyama rallied from a six-shot deficit with a 9-under 62, punctuated by consecutive shots inside a foot of the hole, to win for the ninth time in his career on the PGA Tour. That breaks the record for Asian-born players he shared with K.J. Choi of South Korea.

It was Matsuyama's first victory since his playoff win at the Sony Open two years ago, after which Shigeki Maruyama sent him a text to remind him of a conversation they once had about becoming the most prolific PGA Tour winner of Asian players.

This one looked unlikely at the start of a final round in which Patrick Cantlay had a two-shot lead and looked to be in total control of his game. But it was a struggle from the start for Cantlay, who couldn't find fairways or greens or make many putts that mattered.

Cantlay played with his best friend on tour, Xander Schauffele, who struggled just as much. Luke List set the early pace. Will Zalatoris took the lead in the middle of the back nine. There was a five-way tie for the lead at one point on the back nine.

And then Matsuyama seized control with sheer brilliance. His approach to the tough 15th carried the bunker and rolled out to 8 inches. On the par-3 16th, he let the club dangle as he followed the flight, unsure where it would go until he heard the crowd cheer for a shot that rolled to within 6 inches.

He got up-and-down for a third straight birdie on the par-5 17th to stretch his lead to three shots, and by then, no one could catch him.

Matsuyama's final act was a sharp-breaking 4-footer for par on the final hole, and he clinched his fist — a rare show of emotion by the Japanese star — when it dropped. His 62 broke, by one, the Riviera record for best closing round by a winner set by Doug Tewell in 1986.

おめでとうございます - Congratulations! (former customer 松山レストラン)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Wow, an amazing new tournament record for a final round. I remember Matsuyama in his prime winning Americas most attended golf event, the Phoenix Open, in back to back years. Riviera win showing he can still compete with anyone.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

