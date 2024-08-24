 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
BMW Championship Golf
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, chips onto the 17th green during the first round of the BMW Championship golf event at Castle Pines Golf Club, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Castle Rock, Colo. (AP Photo/Matt York)
golf

Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from BMW Championship with a lower back injury

0 Comments
CASTLE ROCK, Colo

Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the BMW Championship with a lower back injury on Friday, one day after he shot an opening-round, 5-under 67 to sit one shot off the lead.

Matsuyama won the PGA Tour's playoff opener last week in Memphis, Tennessee. At No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings, he is assured of having a strong position for next week's staggered start at the Tour Championship, where the winner will receive a $25 million bonus.

The tour announced Matsuyama's withdrawal shortly before his morning tee time and later released a statement from the 32-year-old Japanese player, who is ranked No. 6 in the world.

“I am disappointed to have to withdraw from the BMW Championship after experiencing lower back discomfort while warming up this morning, which made it impossible to play,” Matsuyama said. “Thank you to BMW and the Western Golf Association for a great experience here at Castle Pines.”

The former Masters champion has 10 PGA Tour victories, including two this season.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog