Higa becomes first Japanese golfer to win Asian Tour order of merit

Kazuki Higa made history as the first golfer from Japan to win the Asian Tour order of merit after finishing seventh at the season-ending Saudi Open.

Higa carded a four-under-par 68 in Saturday's final round at Dirab Golf and Country Club, near Riyadh, to finish on 16-under, seven behind the winner Bjorn Hellgren of Sweden.

It was enough to see Higa top the standings ahead of Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent.

"I am so, so happy. This is a great honour," said the 30-year-old Higa.

"I just love playing golf. That's what it's about. I can't wait to get home to see my family."

Higa also earned an exemption into the British Open for his achievement.

The ultra-consistent Higa started the year with three top 10s in the Philippines, India and New Zealand.

But it was back-to-back wins in September at the Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea and the Yeangder TPC in Taiwan that shot him up the standings.

A tie for second at the International Series Philippines in October propelled him to the top of the order of merit and he never looked back.

"I have worked very hard for this," Higa said. "I felt that last year changed things, all the hard work started to pay off and it's amazing to see it all pay off this week."

