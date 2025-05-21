 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Doping Kobielski
FILE - Norbert Kobielski, of Poland, competes in the Men's high jump qualification during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
sports

High jumper who was barred from Paris Olympics for doping gets two-year ban

0 Comments
MONACO

A Polish high jumper who was suspended for doping on the eve of the Paris Olympics has now been given a two-year ban, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Tuesday.

Norbert Kobielski tested positive for a banned stimulant, pentedrone, at a competition in Poland in May last year.

The 28-year-old athlete had qualified for the Paris Olympics with a career-best jump of 2.33 meters in September 2023 at the Prefontaine Classic meeting in Eugene, Oregon. He had placed 10th at the world championships the previous month in Budapest, Hungary.

Kobielski’s suspension was announced three days before the opening ceremony in Paris last July.

The AIU said his ban was backdated to the time of his suspension, and will run until July next year. His sixth-place result at the 2024 European Championships was disqualified.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel