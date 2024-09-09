Hill sparks Dolphins comeback in wild NFL opening day

Tyreek Hill celebrates a touchdown by pretending to be handcuffed in Miami's 17-14 win over Jacksonville

Tyreek Hill scored a spectacular touchdown just hours after being arrested by police as the Miami Dolphins scored a 17-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in a wild first full day of the NFL season on Sunday.

Dolphins receiver Hill had been at the center of off-field controversy early Sunday after being arrested by traffic cops near the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as he drove to the game.

The 30-year-old speedster was filmed lying face down on the road as police officers handcuffed him for what was later described as a minor traffic violation before being released without charge.

Hill shrugged off the incident, though, to help the Dolphins recover from a 14-0 second-quarter deficit, with Miami sealing victory thanks to Jason Sanders' 52-yard field goal with the final play of the game.

Hill, however, electrified the Miami crowd with a sensational 80-yard third-quarter touchdown that put the Dolphins within 17-14.

The receiver then alluded to his arrest by pretending to be handcuffed by teammate Jaylen Waddle in his touchdown end zone celebration.

Sanders drilled a 37-yard field goal with 4min 22sec remaining to tie the game before nailing his decisive last-gasp kick to give the Dolphins victory.

Elsewhere Sunday, there was a double-digit fightback in Buffalo as Josh Allen led the Bills to a 34-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Highmark Stadium.

Bills quarterback Allen rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more to help Buffalo overturn a 17-3 second quarter deficit.

Allen finished with 232 passing yards from 18-of-23 completions in an impressive start to the season for one of the NFL's most talented quarterbacks.

In Chicago, meanwhile, much-hyped No.1 draft pick Caleb Williams's NFL career got off to a rocky but victorious start as the Bears defense set up a come-from-behind 24-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Bears quarterback Williams finished with just 93 passing yards and looked poised to suffer a losing debut as the Titans raced into a 17-0 lead late in the second quarter.

But the Bears came roaring back after half-time, with safety Jonathan Owens -- who is married to US Olympic gymnastics superstar Simone Biles -- scooping up a blocked punt for a touchdown to start the fightback.

The Bears defense then shut out the Titans offense for the remainder of the half and cut the deficit to one point with back-to-back field goals from Cairo Santos early in the fourth quarter.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson intercepted Titans quarterback Will Levis for a pick six and a successful two-point conversion left Chicago leading 24-17 before the Bears defense then iced the game with another interception in the final moments.

In Atlanta, the Pittsburgh Steelers shrugged of the injury absence of quarterback Russell Wilson to grind out an 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons, with all of their points coming from six Chris Boswell field goals.

In other early action on Sunday, rising quarterback star C.J. Stroud threw for two touchdowns and 234 yards in a gripping 29-27 victory for the Houston Texans on the road at the Indianapolis Colts.

The New England Patriots, meanwhile, launched their first season since the departure of legendary coach Bill Belichick with a 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.

In Louisiana, the New Orleans Saints demolished the Carolina Panthers 47-10 with Derek Carr throwing for three touchdowns and 200 yards.

In East Rutherford, the New York Giants centenary season got off to a dismal start in a 28-6 pounding by the Minnesota Vikings.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw two interceptions including a pick six and was sacked five times in a torrid opening.

