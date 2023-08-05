Newsletter Signup Register / Login
golf

Hinako Shibuno maintains 2-shot lead after second round of the Women’s Scottish Open

0 Comments
IRVINE, Scotland

Hinako Shibuno birdied the final hole Friday to maintain a two-shot lead at the Women's Scottish Open after a 4-under 68 in the second round.

The Japanese player started her round with a bogey but was flawless after that with five birdies overall for a 12-under total of 132.

“I’m very sad about the three-putt at the first hole,” said the 24-year-old Shibuno, who won the Women’s British Open in 2019. “The wind was getting weaker and weaker, but there was still some wind, and it was very difficult for me."

Maja Stark of Sweden had the best round of the day to surge into second place after a 7-under 65 that included five straight birdies on the back nine. That came after she struggled with a persistent headache on the front nine.

“I had a really frustrating headache on the first six holes," Stark said. “I didn’t really care about my game, to be honest. Maybe it was a good thing that I didn’t really pay attention. But then we got that figured out and I started making some putts.”

Celine Boutier of France, who won the Évian Championship last Sunday, and Sarah Kemp of Australia were tied for third, another three shots back after both shot a 68.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog