Andy Murray Photo: AP
tennis

Murray, Serena Williams out of Australian Open

MELBOURNE

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Australian Open two days after pulling out of a tuneup tournament in Brisbane because of a lingering right hip problem.

Organizers confirmed Thursday that the five-time Australian Open finalist would not be playing at the season's first major, which starts Jan. 15 in Melbourne.

"Sadly I won't be playing in Melbourne this year, as I am not yet ready to compete," Murray was quoted as saying. "I'll be flying home shortly to assess all the options."

Former No. 1-ranked Murray, a three-time major winner, has not played a competitive match since Wimbledon.

In a heartfelt social media post earlier in the week after withdrawing from the Brisbane International, the 30-year-old Murray contemplated surgery as an option after failing to overcome the pain with rest and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, reigning women's champion Serena Williams has also withdrawn from the Australian Open as she does not yet feel ready to compete at the top level again, organizers said on Friday.

The 36-year-old American won her 23rd grand slam singles title at Melbourne Park last year before taking time off to give birth to a daughter.

She has played just once in public since, losing to Jelena Ostapenko in Abu Dhabi last week.

"After competing in Abu Dhabi I realized that although I am super close, I'm not where I personally want to be,” Williams said. "Even though I am disappointed about it, I've decided not to compete in the Australian Open this year."

© 2018 The Associated Press/Thomson Reuters

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

