Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Hiroshima beats Urawa 2-1 in opening round of J.League

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Kosei Shibasaki and Sho Inagaki scored second-half goals as Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Urawa Reds 2-1 away on Sunday in the first round of the J.League's 2018 season.

Takuya Aoki gave the hosts the lead on a header in the 43rd minute but Shibasaki equalized midway through the second half before Inagaki sealed the win in the 78th on a right foot shot from 17 meters.

On Saturday, promoted Nagoya Grampus beat Jubilo Iwata 1-0.

Also, Vegalta Sendai defeated FC Tokyo 1-0 on a 57th-minute goal from Naoki Ishihara, while Mu Kanazaki scored in the 78th minute as Kashima Antlers beat Gamba Osaka 1-0.

Shimizu S-Pulse defeated Vissel Kobe 4-2 on goals from Crislan, Koya Kitagawa, Yugo Tatsuta and Shota Kaneko.

League champion Kawasaki Frontale opened with a 1-1 draw with Shonan Bellmare while Kashiwa Reysol defeated Yokohama F Marinos 2-0.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Anime and Manga

Kibi Plain

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Matcha Granola

Savvy Tokyo

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Kyoto

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Kusatsu Hot Spring

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Japan’s Girls’ Day Celebration

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Parks and Gardens

 Akiyoshidai Quasi-National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret