Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Hiroshima increases J.League lead after Patric's 6th goal

0 Comments
TOKYO

Brazilian striker Patric scored his sixth goal of the season on Saturday as Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Sagan Tosu 1-0 to increase its lead in the J.League.

Patric's right-footed shot from 17 meters (yards) in the 87th minute allowed Hiroshima to remain undefeated this season and improve to 25 points, nine ahead of FC Tokyo, which beat Shimizu S-Pulse 1-0.

In other matches, Eduardo Nieto, Kengo Nakamura and Yoshito Okubo scored second-half goals as defending champions Kawasaki Frontale thrashed Kashima Antlers 4-1.

German striker Lukas Podolski scored two goals to lead Vissel Kobe to a 3-0 win over Nagoya Grampus.

Takayuki Matsuura, Daiki Ogawa and Taishi Taguchi all scored as Jubilo Iwata beat Vegalta Sendai 3-0.

Urawa Reds and Consadole Sapporo finished 0-0 while Milos Degenek scored late to earn Yokohama F Marinos a point in a 4-4 draw with Shonan Bellmare.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Spring

Tenjin River

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Goya: Okinawa’s Superfood That Helps Lower Blood Sugar And More

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

5 Soft Skills ALTs Acquire that Are Resume Builders

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Popular

Kiyamachi Dori (Street)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Lifestyle

Golden Week In Tokyo: 10 Things To Do If You’re Stuck In The City

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Level Up: The Top 5 Mobile Games in Japan

GaijinPot Blog