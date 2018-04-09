Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Hiroshima stays undefeated and in top spot in J.League

0 Comments
TOKYO

Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Kashiwa Reysol 1-0 to remain undefeated and in top spot in the J.League on Sunday.

Defender Sho Sasaki beat Kashiwa 'keeper Kazushige Kirihata with a left-foot shot in the 17th minute as Hiroshima improved to 16 points, five ahead of Kawasaki Frontale, which was held to a 1-1 tie at Yokohama F Marinos.

In other games, a hat-trick from Diego Oliveira and goals by Keigo Higashi and Kensuke Nagai gave FC Tokyo a 5-2 win over V-Varen Nagasaki.

Winless Gamba Osaka was handed its fifth defeat, 1-0 to Vissel Kobe on Shuhei Otsuki's injury-time goal.

On Saturday, Shimizu S-Pulse held Jubilo Iwata to a 0-0 draw while Urawa Reds beat Vegalta Sendai 1-0 for their first win of the season.

Consadole Sapporo beat Nagoya Grampus 3-0, and Cerezo Osaka defeated Sagan Tosu 2-1.

Miki Yamane's 94th-minute winner lifted Shonan Bellmare to a 2-1 win over Kashima Antlers.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

History

Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Cittec: Tokyo’s Coolest Cycling Gym With A Cafe And More

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

The 10 Best Tokyo Disney Resort Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Confessions & Confusions: Taking My Adopted Son ‘Home’ For A Visit

Savvy Tokyo

School Events

International School Events: April 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon