Hisatsune leads Matsuyama at Phoenix Open as Scheffler makes cut

Japan's Ryo Hisatsune is all smiles after chipping in for an unlikely birdie in the second round of the US PGA Tour Phoenix Open

Ryo Hisatsune rode a back-nine binge to an eight-under par 63 on Friday and a one-shot lead over fellow Japanese Hideki Matsuyama at the U.S. PGA Tour Phoenix Open.

Hisatsune picked up six strokes in the space of five holes on the back nine at TPC Scottsdale building an 11-under par total of 131.

Former Masters champion Matsuyama had a six-birdie streak of his own in a seven-under par 64 for 10-under 132.

Hisatsune, a 23-year-old chasing his first PGA Tour title, had two birdies on the front nine before launching his streak with a four-foot birdie at the 13th.

He drained a 23-foot birdie putt at 14, rolled in an eight-foot eagle at 15 and a seven-foot birdie at 16. He capped the run with a remarkable birdie at the par-four 17th, where he was in the water off the tee and after taking his drop chipped in.

"It was very lucky," he admitted, adding it was also "more fun."

He called playing alongside Matsuyama in the final group on Saturday a "dream".

Matsuyama, who won back-to-back Phoenix Open titles in 2016 and 2017, teed off on 10 and surged up the leaderboard with six straight birdies from the 13th through the 18th.

He rolled in a nine-foot birdie putt at the par-five 13th, drained three-foot birdie putts at 14 and 15 and drilled a 29-foot birdie putt at the 16th to delight the throng of fans in the multi-level hospitality suites surrounding the hole.

He admitted that the huge crowds can make for a nervy experience but Matsuyama, who has five top-five finishes and five top-10s in Phoenix, said he loves the atmosphere.

"The energy that's out there, so many fans cheering you on," he said. "You hit a bad shot, they'll boo you and there is some pressure, but I love it."

Riding high after the birdie at 16, Matsuyama drove the green at the par-four 17th and two-putted for birdie from 50 feet, then stuck his second shot at 18 inside four feet for a birdie there.

He added birdies at the fourth and fifth before a closing bogey at the ninth.

"It's a great golf course," Matsuyama said. "You have to play well here, strike the ball well to play well, and the crowd gets me geared up for that."

Overnight leader Chris Gotterup, seeking a second win of 2026 after a triumph at the Sony Open in Hawaii last month, carded an even par 71 and at eight-under 134 was tied for third with Pierceson Coody, who posted a three-under 68.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, in danger of missing the halfway cut after a first-round 73, bounced back with six birdies in a six-under 65 and at four-under made the cut with three strokes to spare.

Scheffler has now made 66 consecutive cuts, the longest active streak on the tour.

Scheffler, seven back going into the weekend, won the 2022 Phoenix Open after trailing by nine at the halfway stage.

Five-time major-winner Brooks Koepka missed the cut in his second tournament since returning to the PGA Tour from the breakaway LIV Golf league.

Koepka followed an opening 75 with a two-under 69 and at two-over par missed the cut that fell at one-under.

