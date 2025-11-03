History-making Japanese golf twins push each other to greater heights

Akie Iwai (L) celebrates with her sister Chisato after winning in Portland in August

golf

Akie and Chisato Iwai were born just a minute apart and now the identical twins from Japan are making history together on the LPGA Tour.

Competing in their debut seasons on the top professional women's golf circuit, Chisato won the Riviera Maya Open in Mexico in May for her first LPGA title.

Not to be outdone, Akie -- nominally the older of the twins -- triumphed in Portland just three months later.

The 23-year-olds are the first twins to secure silverware on the LPGA Tour.

"I didn't think I would win on the Tour this year," Akie told AFP at the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur. "But my sister won first and her victory inspired me. I did my best and felt the power in me to win. This is a special year for the both of us."

Chisato echoed Akie's sentiments as the siblings push each other on to even greater heights on their rookie seasons on the LPGA Tour. "We inspire each other a lot, so it's a special feeling for both of us to win," she said.

The LPGA Tour has witnessed its fair share of title-winning siblings.

They include Sweden's Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam, Thailand's Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, and US sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda.

The Americans have 21 Tour titles between them, and counting.

As the first twins to win on the tour, the Iwais are a source of particular intrigue, even if they are actually quite different in some respects.

Akie is described as quieter and is more inclined to wear baseball caps. Chisato is more outgoing and prefers wearing a visor.

They also differ out on the course.

Chisato is said to be a stronger putter while Akie is known to hit the baller farther.

They like to leave the golf talk out on the course. "We do not talk about golf. Just about life in general," said Chisato.

Going into Sunday's final round in Malaysia, Akie was tied for seventh. Her sister was out of the running in tied 28th.

Akie, who is enjoying the course atmosphere, was out to have fun after shooting her best round of 66 on Saturday.

"The results do not matter, I just want to smile and have fun," she said.

© 2025 AFP