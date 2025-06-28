 Japan Today
Australia Japan WCup Soccer
Japan's Koki Machida, left, gets past Australia's Martin Boyle during their World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match in Perth, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)
soccer

Hoffenheim signs Japan defender Koki Machida from Belgium's Union Saint-Gilloise

SINSHEIM, Germany

German team Hoffenheim has signed Japan defender Koki Machida from Belgian champion Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 27-year-old Machida, who has played 17 games for Japan, signed a “long-term contract” at Hoffenheim, the Bundesliga club said on Friday without elaborating.

Kicker magazine reported Hoffenheim agreed to pay around 4.5 million euros ($5.3 million) for the player, possibly rising to over 5 million ($5.9 million) with bonuses.

“In Koki Machida we’ve found a central defender who brings exactly the qualities we were looking for in this position,” Hoffenheim sporting director Andreas Schicker said. “He has international experience as a Japanese national team player and was an absolute key part of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise’s championship-winning last season. Koki is an uncompromising defender who never shies away from a challenge.”

Machida initially joined the Belgian team on loan from Kashima Antlers in 2022, earning a permanent switch the following year. Altogether he played 114 games for Union.

“For me the step to Hoffenheim and in the Bundesliga is the next in my career,” Machida said in a Hoffenheim statement.

Hoffenheim finished just above the Bundesliga relegation zone last season.

