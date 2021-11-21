Scotland beats Japan 29-20

Scotland's Chris Harris, center, tries to break through the Japanese defence during the Autumn International match between Scotland and Japan at the BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday Nov. 20, 2021. (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP)

rugby union

Captain Stuart Hogg became Scotland's sole record try-scorer as Japan was held out 29-20 before a thrilled crowd at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Hogg's 25th career touchdown took him clear of Ian Smith from the 1930s and Tony Stanger from the 1990s in a first half they finished a flattering 19-6 ahead. Japan rallied to trail 26-20 with eight minutes left, and Scotland finally made the win safe from Finn Russell's penalty in the 79th.

The victory was a satisfying third for the Scots this autumn beside Tonga and Australia. They crumbled in the last quarter against world champion South Africa last weekend but have also debuted 12 players.

They also paid back Japan somewhat for knocking them out of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in the pool stage.

“Japan showed the level of play we saw from them in 2019,” Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said. "They are an ambitious and accurate team and they're the only team I can think of in world rugby who keep the ball in their own half and go through the phases.

“I've got to commend our defensive effort. We had to come through adversity, too, with penalties against us and the yellow card. I felt our contact work in attack was the best it's been in the whole campaign and that was something we were focused on improving.”

Japan came into the match a massive underdog after a thrashing from Ireland and barely beating Portugal. But a rejig of the tight five and the return of former captain Michael Leitch inspired them to their best effort of their European tour. It gave Scotland a scare.

The Scots made a positive start when the 6-foot-4, 106-kilogram Duhan van der Merwe joined a rolling maul and scored a try, his second against Japan this year after a traditional winger's try for the British and Irish Lions in a warmup in June, also at Murrayfield.

But the Scots were giving away a flood of penalties in the face of Japan's patient pressure-building phases, even though they were struggling to make yards. Their points came from Rikiya Matsuda's boot.

Out of nowhere, Hogg countered on halfway, beat three tackles, and rejoined the attack to slip past Matsuda and dart over the line, punching the air in delight before touching down for his record-breaking try.

“I was told by Ali Price and Hamish Watson to put the ball down before celebrating,” Hogg said. "I think you can see by my reaction how much it meant to me. The main thing, though, is we got a good win.”

In the last action of the half, Russell looped a big miss-out pass to right wing Darcy Graham, who cut inside three defenders and crashed over for what must have been a deflating try to Japan after dominating possession.

Scotland restarted the new half almost inevitably with prop Jamie Bhatti sin-binned in his first start in more than two years, for repeated infringements.

Matsuda kicked Japan to 19-12 behind but the Scots reasserted themselves in the 54th when hooker Stuart McInally, just on as a replacement for George Turner, forced his way over from a lineout on the left.

But Japan was far from finished. Tevita Tatafu dotted down after the Scots failed to deal with a lineout but Matsuda sliced his conversion attempt wide. Matsuda kicked his fifth penalty from an almost identical position eight minutes later to put them within six of the home side.

But Russell eased Scottish nerves with his late penalty and reached 201 international points.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.