U.S. stumble into World Cup last 16 but Dutch, England rampant

By Andy SCOTT

Defending champions the United States squeezed into the last 16 of the Women's World Cup with a shaky 0-0 draw against debutants Portugal on Tuesday to finish second in Group E behind a rampant Netherlands.

England will hope to have far less trouble when the European champions look to get the draw they need against China to reach the knockouts as Group D winners.

The United States came to Australia and New Zealand as favorites -- ahead of England -- to win an unprecedented third World Cup in a row.

But they have been nothing like the team that has dominated international women's soccer for so long and will need to be a lot better if they are to go much farther at the tournament.

Portugal came within inches of the win they needed to progress -- and dump out the Americans -- when substitute Ana Capeta hit the post in injury time in front of almost 41,000 in Auckland.

But the U.S. held on and are likely to face Sweden in the last 16, who thrashed Italy 5-0 last time out.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski attempted to put a positive spin on what was an alarmingly poor performance by the team ranked number one in the FIFA rankings.

"The most important thing was to get the job done," he said. "This is a fairly new team that have not been together for a long time. The more time they spend together the more chances will go in."

The Netherlands, who drew 1-1 with the U.S. team last week in a rerun of the 2019 final, racked up the biggest win of this World Cup with a 7-0 demolition of already eliminated Vietnam.

Esmee Brugts and Jill Roord both scored twice for the Dutch, who topped the group with seven points and a goal difference of plus eight.

The U.S. were second on five points while Portugal were edged out on four. Vietnam failed to get a point.

In Adelaide, Lauren James scored twice and played a starring role as European champions England swept past shellshocked China 6-1 and into a Women's World Cup last-16 clash with Nigeria.

It equalled England's biggest-ever World Cup victory and booked them top spot in Group D, while consigning the Asian champions to their earliest-ever exit.

Denmark beat Haiti 2-0 in the other group game to finish second and line up a knockout-round meeting with co-hosts Australia.

Along with Japan, England are the only team to win all three group games so far, reaffirming their status as among the favorites to win the World Cup.

"I am very delighted. What I said before the game, we are going to do things a bit different. It shows how adaptable this team is. I think today it worked really well, players felt comfortable," said England coach Sarina Wiegman.

"I don't think they expected us to play this way and they didn't find a solution."

England made an explosive start in Adelaide with an instinctive finish from Manchester United striker Alessia Russo in just the fourth minute.

Manchester City's Lauren Hemp and James added further goals before the break.

Wang Shuang converted a second-half penalty for China, but James got her second with a sublime volley, substitute Chloe Kelly was gifted a fifth after a goalkeeper howler and Rachel Daly got in on the act as the clock ticked down.

Chelsea forward James had a hand in five of the goals and said scoring twice was "what dreams are made of".

"I felt free, whether I am on the wing or the middle I am just happy to be on the pitch. I think like last game I thought, why not hit it and see what happens?" she said.

"Yeah (Nigeria will be) very tough, every team has been tough -– teams are catching up with each other."

Danes ease through

The Danes, playing at their first World Cup since 2007, thought they had scored early against Haiti in front of just under 18,000 in Perth but it was ruled out after a VAR review found Simone Boye was just off-side.

Denmark made their early pressure count when Haiti conceded a penalty -- their third at this World Cup -- for handball.

Skipper Pernille Harder scored from the spot.

Haiti had a golden opportunity just before the half-hour, but captain Nerilia Mondesir's effort was weak and easily saved by goalkeeper Lene Christensen.

Denmark sealed the deal deep in stoppage time through Sanne Troelsgaard.

Co-hosts Australia await in the last 16.

On Wednesday, Brazil will need to beat Jamaica to guarantee their place in the knockout rounds. Jamaica only need a point.

Star Marta was moved to tears as the Brazilian reflected on her career and legacy on the eve of what could be her final World Cup appearance.

The 37-year-old Marta -- nicknamed "Pele in a skirt" by the late legend -- has already said this will be her last World Cup.

She is the all-time leading goal-scorer in World Cups, men's or women's, and if she adds to her tally of 17 she will be the first footballer in history to score at six World Cups.

"You know what's good? When I started there were no idols in women's football," she told reporters on the eve of the match, tears filling her eyes.

"How could there be if you didn't show women's football? How could I understand that I would reach the national team and become a reference point?

"Now I go out on the street and people stop me, parents say to me, 'My daughter adores you, she wants to be just like you.'"

Also on Wednesday in the same Group F, France face Panama with a point enough to go through.

In Group G, already qualified Sweden play Argentina and South Africa face Italy.

The Italians will qualify -- and have a date with the Dutch -- with victory, while a draw could also be enough.

