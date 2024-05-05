Home favorite Sinner withdraws from Italian Open because of hip injury

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, competes against Lorenzo Sonego, of Italy, during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

tennis

Second-ranked Jannik Sinner announced Saturday that he is withdrawing from the Italian Open because of an injured hip — denying the tournament of its most anticipated home player in decades.

Sinner joins third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz on the sidelines after the Spaniard withdrew from Rome a day earlier due to a right forearm injury.

The 22-year-old Sinner raised the Australian Open trophy in January to become the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam singles title in nearly a half-century — since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open.

Last November, Sinner led Italy to its first Davis Cup title since 1976.

“It’s not easy to write this message but after having talked with doctors and specialists again about my hip problems I have to announce that unfortunately I can’t play in Rome,” Sinner wrote in Italian on social media.

Sinner also withdrew before his quarterfinal in the Madrid Open this week because of a hip injury.

The Italian Open starts next week.

“Obviously I’m very upset to have not recuperated, this being one of my absolute favorite tournaments,” Sinner said. “I was really excited about playing at home in front of the Italian fans. Anyhow, I’ll still come to Rome for a few days and I will stop by the Foro Italico.

“Now I will work with my team and physicians to be ready for Roland Garros,” Sinner added.

The French Open — the year’s second Grand Slam — starts May 26.

Fourth-ranked Daniil Medvedev is also dealing with a physical issue, having retired after losing the first set of his quarterfinal in Madrid to Jiri Lehecka — during which he required treatment to his upper right leg.

Top-ranked Djokovic, who did not play in Madrid, is expected back in Rome. As is record 10-time Italian Open champion Rafael Nadal in what is expected to be his final season on tour.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.