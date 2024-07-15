Home hero MacIntyre wins Scottish Open in dramatic fashion

golf

Robert MacIntyre staged a dramatic fightback as the local hero won the Scottish Open with a stroke of good fortune on Sunday.

MacIntyre was denied the Scottish Open title by Rory McIlroy's stunning finale 12 months ago.

But the 27-year-old Scot produced a memorable revival of his own to take the trophy by one shot after trailing Australia's Adam Scott by two with three holes to play in the final round.

MacIntyre made an eagle on the par-five 16th following a brilliant approach shot, albeit only after a free drop from knee-high rough after discovering a sprinkler head near his ball.

That took MacIntyre alongside Scott on 17 under par and, to the delight of a raucous home crowd, he holed from 20 feet for birdie on the 18th to complete a remarkable triumph.

MacIntyre is only the second Scot to win the Scottish Open after Colin Montgomerie in 1999.

His third European Tour victory -- after wins at the 2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown and 2022 Italian Open -- was the perfect way to warm up for the British Open, which gets underway at Royal Troon on Thursday.

"I think I lost my voice after the scream on that hole. I thought I was short," MacIntyre said.

"I've put a lot of work into this. I've changed a lot within the team and I've just worked hard. I wanted the Scottish Open.

"I'm going to celebrate this one hard. We'll pitch up to the Open when we pitch up to the Open."

Scott had set the target after a closing 67, but the 43-year-old fell just short in his bid to win a first title since 2020.

Magnanimous in defeat, Scott said: "I'm pleased for Bob. This is a big win. I played with him yesterday, and you can hear them singing over there.

"A shame to come up short but Bob did what he had to do to win. Eagle, par, birdie, that's great stuff.

"I think that's awesome for him. Hopefully I can take some good form into next week."

MacIntyre began the day two shots behind European Ryder Cup team-mate Ludvig Aberg and his challenge looked to have fizzled out as he covered his first 13 holes in one over par.

A long birdie putt across the 14th green saw MacIntyre close the gap to Scott to a single shot before the Australian doubled his lead thanks to a birdie on the 16th.

The former world number one looked a certain winner at this point, especially with MacIntyre driving into heavy rough on the par-five 16th.

But after taking a practice swing MacIntyre discovered a sprinkler near his ball.

He was therefore allowed a free drop and took full advantage, hitting a stunning approach from 247 yards to six feet and calmly rolling in the eagle putt before sealing the win with a birdie on the last.

"I got a bit of luck on 16 that you need a bit of luck to win golf tournaments," MacIntyre said.

"I couldn't believe when I heard a sprinkler under my foot where my spike is at and I'm like no way. It was covered and I thought, I got lucky, it was meant to be."

McIlroy finished in a six-way tie for fourth on 14 under following a closing 68, with Aberg also on the same score after a disappointing 73.

England's Richard Mansell equalled the course record with a superb 61, matching the mark set by Ben An last year.

