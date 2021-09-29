Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan will play in the Zozo Championship in October Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
golf

Matsuyama to headline U.S. PGA Tour event in Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will play in the U.S. PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in Japan next month, organisers said Tuesday, headlining a strong field including Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.

Home favorite Matsuyama finished runner-up to Tiger Woods in 2019 in the inaugural edition of the tournament -- Japan's first U.S. PGA Tour event -- which was moved to California last year because of coronavirus.

Matsuyama will be joined at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba Prefecture, by Tokyo Olympic champion Schauffele and twice major winner Morikawa, as well as Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler among the 78-man field.

The $9.95 million Zozo Championship, to be held October 21-24, is the only tournament surviving on this year's U.S. PGA Tour "Asian Swing" after events in China and South Korea fell victim to the pandemic.

"Playing at home is always a treat as I'm competing in the U.S. for most parts of the year," Matsuyama, who became Japan's first Masters champion in April, said.

"Being the only PGA Tour tournament in Japan, I hope to become the first Japanese golfer to win this event and I will give everything that I've got to challenge for a victory."

The Zozo Championship was launched to great fanfare in 2019, with Woods thrilling huge crowds.

The 15-time major winner finished three strokes clear of Matsuyama, with Rory McIlroy third.

Last year's winner, at Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, was Patrick Cantlay, who finished one stroke ahead of Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel