soccer

Homeless club Beijing Guoan wins Asian Champs League opener

SEOUL, South Korea

Beijing Guoan started China’s campaign in the Asian Champions League by beating Chiangrai United of Thailand 1-0 on Tuesday.

Because of the viral outbreak that started in China, the Asian Football Confederation ruled this month that the first three group games involving the four Chinese clubs would be postponed until late April and May.

However, Beijing has been training in South Korea since January and was allowed into Thailand to face Chiangrai.

Wang Ziming scored after 23 minutes and Beijing hung on.

Shanghai Shenhua, Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou Evergrande have weeks more to wait to begin their campaigns.

Elsewhere, Australian teams tasted defeat in the respective capitals of Japan and South Korea.

Perth Glory’s tournament debut ended with a loss at FC Tokyo 1-0.

Leandro struck with eight minutes remaining for Tokyo and put the team on top of Group F.

Former Arsenal striker Park Chu-young scored after eight minutes as FC Seoul defeated Melbourne Victory 1-0.

In the west zone, defending champion Al Hilal defeated Al Ahli of the United Arab Emirates 2-1. Former France international Bafétimbi Gomis got both goals for the Saudi Arabian club.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

