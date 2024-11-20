 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Australia Kerr Baby
FILE - Australia's Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
soccer

Homophobic abuse of Kerr and Mewis 'unacceptable,' Chelsea manager says

LONDON

Chelsea women's team manager Sonia Bompastor on Tuesday condemned the homophobic abuse that striker Sam Kerr and U.S. midfielder Kristie Mewis faced after they announced they are expecting a baby.

Kerr, the Australia captain, and Mewis revealed the news Monday on their respective Instagram accounts with pictures of the couple and a post that read: “Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!” Mewis, who plays for West Ham, is pregnant.

Some users responded with homophobic comments.

“This is just unacceptable to have these kind of comments, especially in our world in 2024,” Bompastor said at a news conference ahead of Chelsea's game against Celtic in the Women's Champions League. “That’s just crazy for me to understand how people can react like this."

Bompastor added that she wants to “focus on the positives and give all my support to Sam and Kristie, tell them we are really proud. We are really happy for them. That’s great news.”

Chelsea captain Millie Bright said the team is rallying around the couple.

“We’re just really happy for them both, just seeing the joy that it brings to both of them," Bright said. “That’s what we’re all put on Earth for, is to bring joy to one another. We’ve not got the time of day for certain comments."

Kerr, who is under contract with Chelsea until 2026, is currently sidelined by a knee injury.

Mewis has made 53 appearances for the U.S.

This should hardly be a surprise. Women's professional soccer is majority lesbian soccer. Nothing wrong with that but if it offends you then don't go. Probably best to avoid women's basketball and tennis too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

