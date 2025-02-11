 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: Harbin 2025 - Asian Winter Games - Curling
FILE PHOTO: Harbin 2025 - Asian Winter Games - Curling - Mixed Doubles - Bronze Medal Game - Philippines v China - Harbin Pingfang Curling Arena, Harbin, China - February 8, 2025 Harbin 2025 mascots Binbin and Nini are seen in the stands before a curling Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Game REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo Image: Reuters/Tingshu Wang
sports

Hong Kong officials denounce attack on ice hockey players at Asian Winter Games

HONG KONG

Hong Kong's Sports Association and Olympic Committee demanded disciplinary action on Monday for what it called the "deliberate attack and injury" of Hong Kong athletes by Turkmenistan contestants after an ice hockey match at the Asian Winter Games.

Two injured players taken to hospital were in stable condition, the Association said on its website, following the altercation after the men's ice hockey group C match between Hong Kong and Turkmenistan, without identifying any players.

The Association was seeking disciplinary action by the International Ice Hockey Federation and Olympic Council of Asia, it added in the statement.

"Regarding the Turkmen athletes’ deliberate attack on our players after the competition, which caused injuries, Hong Kong has asked the organising committee to impose necessary punishment," it said.

Sunday's incident, in which Turkmenistan's Erkin Kakabayev, Arslan Geldimyradov and Begench Dovletmyradov attacked several Hong Kong players, lasted a couple of minutes before order was restored, the South China Morning Post newspaper said.

Footage of the event was also posted on X and other social media.

The Asian Winter Games is being held in China's northeastern city of Harbin.

0 Comments
While I'm far from an ice hockey fan, I'm definitely keen to watch this game! Sounds like a lot of feeling in it. Hope to catch some of the tournament if all the games are as physical!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

