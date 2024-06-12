Hooker Turner raises doubts over Scotland future with Japan switch

Scotland hooker George Turner is moving to Japan to play his club rugby with the Kobe Steelers

Scotland's first-choice hooker George Turner has signed for Japanese side Kobe Steelers in a move likely to have implications for his international career.

Glasgow announced last month the 31-year-old forward, capped 45 times by Scotland, would be ending his seven-year stint at Scotstoun at the end of this season.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Turner has agreed to join Kobe for the 2024/25 campaign in a transfer that will reunite him with his former Warriors head coach Dave Rennie, who now holds the same role with the Japanese side.

The front-rower, who has become a mainstay of Gregor Townsend's starting XV, revealed that playing at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan had fuelled his desire to move to the Far East.

"I couldn't pass up such a great opportunity to live and play in Japan," he said. "I've always wanted to go back since the World Cup. "Kobe are a great team, and I can't wait to add whatever I can to their success. It's a wonderful adventure for myself but also my family, who will gain so much from the experience."

Turner has the chance to leave Glasgow on a high if they can secure United Rugby Championship glory. The Warriors face Munster away in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The player's move will not officially rule him out of international selection but the Japan Rugby League One schedule clashes directly with the Six Nations, which starts in early 2025.

Scotland have a shortage of obvious options at hooker. Stuart McInally retired last year and Fraser Brown is ending his career at the end of this season.

If Turner becomes unavailable as a result of his move, Edinburgh's Ewan Ashman and free-scoring Glasgow forward Johnny Matthews would be the only established hookers available to Scotland coach Townsend.

