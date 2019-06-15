Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Horses race around a curve at Hanshin Racecourse in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
horse racing

156 race horses out for possibly consuming banned substance

TOKYO

The Japan Racing Association said Saturday it would exclude 156 horses from racing this weekend after finding a prohibited substance in their feed additives.

While the JRA will hold its races as scheduled on Saturday and Sunday with the remaining horses, the number of horses being excluded for possibly consuming the banned substance is unprecedentedly large.

According to the association, the additives, imported from abroad, contained a performance-enhancing substance called theobromine, a stimulant that also strengthens cardiac activities.

"We weren't able to test the 156 horses on (Friday) the 14th, so we decided to scratch the horses from competition to protect the fairness of the competition," said Shinobu Ito, a JRA official.

"We have been telling feed vendors to deliver those that have been tested in the past, but the products that were delivered this time contained additives that were not tested yet," he said.

Laboratory of Racing Chemistry, which provides drug tests for race horses in Japan, found the banned substance, the JRA said. Under the JRA's regulations, feed additives as well as the containers they were brought in need to be tested whenever a new product is put in use.

The JRA prohibits the use of such drugs that temporarily enhance or reduce the performance of the race horses.

The association learned about the possible drug consumption by the horses on Friday evening but took until Saturday morning to announce the matter. Most of its staff were on their way to their respective racecourses, and required time to contact the officials of the stables and come up with possible measures, the JRA said.

A total of 72 JRA races are scheduled at Tokyo Racecourse, Hanshin Racecourse and Hakodate Racecourse this weekend.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

lol.

Will they go after the drug dealers?

J racing as always been banana shaped!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

