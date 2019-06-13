France beats Norway 2-1 to make it 2 wins out of 2 at Women's World Cup

France's Eugenie Le Sommer, celebrates with France's Amel Majri after scoring her side's second goal on a penalty kick during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between France and Norway in Nice, France, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

France recovered from a terrible own goal to beat Norway 2-1 on Wednesday as the host nation remained undefeated at the Women's World Cup.

Eugenie Le Sommer scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute after video review determined Ingrid Syrstad Engen had fouled Marion Torrent in the area.

Valerie Gauvin, benched in France's opening 4-0 win over South Korea, broke the deadlock after halftime but Norway tied when Wendie Renard turned a cross into her own net.

Renard, considered one of the best defenders in the world, appeared to be in tears as she raised her face to the sky in anguish.

France moved three points ahead of Norway in Group A.

Norway, which won the competition in 1995, is playing without Ada Hegerberg. The 2018 FIFA Ballon d'Or winner stepped down from the national team because of what she says are differences in the way the federation treats the men's and women's teams.

Germany 1, Spain 0

As Germany clung on for another 1-0 win at the Women's World Cup, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg could sense the unease in her team. And considerable relief in edging past Spain.

So when the final whistle blew, the coach quickly gathered her players on the field.

"There was some tension," she said. "I told my players we pushed our limits."

The way her side lost possession of the ball still grated. But Voss-Tecklenburg ultimately reminded the squad to be proud and united in the pursuit of a third world title.

The Germans are finding it far from easy going at the start of Group B, relying on Sara Däbritz's goal in the 42nd minute against the run of play to prevail against the skillful Spanish.

"In the last 15 minutes in the first half," said defender Sara Doorsoun, "we came together and said, 'OK be more self-confident.'"

Däbritz had the confidence to be in the right place to pounce.

After goalkeeper Sandra Paños couldn't keep hold of Alexandra Popp's header, Däbritz got on the end of the loose ball and bundled it into the net.

"We were playing some great football," Spain coach Jorge Vilda said through a translator, "and in the end some mistakes cost us dearly against a strong side."

Until that point, the confident passing, the intensity and much of the verve had been coming from Spain in heavy rain.

"When we got the ball they put a lot of pressure on our defense," Doorsoun said. "It was definitely tough to get the ball."

Playing in only their second World Cup, the Spanish were more than just equals to a second-ranked team that has made at least the quarterfinals in all eight editions of the FIFA tournament.

What was missing was the ability to complete well-worked moves with a goal.

Nigeria 2, South Korea 0

Asisat Oshoala became the second Nigerian player to score in two different Women's World Cup tournaments with a late goal in a 2-0 victory over South Korea.

Chidinma Okeke chipped the ball past the South Korean defense in the 75th minute and Oshoala chased it down, slipped past Hwang Bo-ram and drew the keeper off her line before sliding it into an open goal from a tight angle.

Nigeria took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute at Stade des Alpes when South Korea's Kim Do-yeon volleyed the ball into her own net.

The two own-goals so far in this tournament have both featured Nigeria, which is the first team to both score and concede an own-goal at the same Women's World Cup since the United States in 1999. Osinachi Ohale scored on her own team in Nigeria's opening Group A loss to Norway.

Oshoala, who plays for Barcelona, joined Rita Nwadike as Nigerians to score in multiple Women's World Cup tournaments.

