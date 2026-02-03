Hosts Australia to open Rugby World Cup against Hong Kong

rugby union

Hosts Australia will face debutants Hong Kong in the opening game of next year's Rugby World Cup, organizers announced on Monday.

Australia, two-time winners, will take on the new boys in Pool A on October 1 to kick off the tournament in Perth.

The stand-out fixture in that group sees the Wallabies face three-time champions New Zealand on October 9 at Stadium Australia in Sydney, after the All Blacks play Chile a week earlier.

Holders South Africa begin their bid for a historic third straight title against Italy on October 3, before meeting Georgia the following week and then Romania seven days later.

Other high-profile group-stage games include England playing Wales on October 16 and Ireland against Scotland on October 10 in an expanded tournament featuring 24 teams for the first time.

Zimbabwe will return to the competition for the first time since 1991 and meet Wales in their opener on October 2 in Adelaide.

Antoine Dupont's France begin their campaign against the United States on the same day in Melbourne.

"The wait is over," World Rugby chair Brett Robinson said. "This is the moment teams and fans have been waiting for and the start of their Rugby World Cup 2027 journey.

"We've assembled the most compelling match schedule to date, carefully designed to balance player welfare, fan experience and global reach."

© 2026 AFP