How numbers man Andy Hata helped NeoPhoenix rise from the ashes in basketball league

By Fred Varcoe

For a man who wears many hats, Hideyuki “Andy” Hata has a suitable name. It may not be a name that’s familiar to everybody, but Hata is one of the behind-the-scenes movers and shakers in Japanese sports, from being a J.League board member, statistics guru, business coordinator between Sony and FIFA, running the Japan operations of MMA group ONE Championship and most recently as general manager and vice president of international for a B. League basketball team.

“I think I do have a unique background of working in multiple industries and you know, living in different countries and being a Japanese but brought up in the U.S.,” says Hata, who could easily pass as either a Japanese or American.

As if to prove the point, Hata’s choice of sport at university was American football and he was able to play semi-pro for Asahi Beer Silver Star while working for Sony. But his true calling was business and his aim was the sports business.

“I really had a strong ambition to go into the sports industry and after a stint overseas with Sony, I happened to land into a big project, which was related to FIFA.” Hata was involved in setting up an eight-year deal worth $305 million between Sony and FIFA for World Cup sponsorship.

Moving on, he worked for a leading sports research company called Repucom, which used automatic recognition to evaluate sports exposure before lucking into a position as head of Japan operations for ONE Championship, which claims to be the largest martial arts organization in the world. While Japan was one of the forerunners of mixed martial arts with K1 and Pride hugely successful a decade or so ago, its popularity had declined and there was a big hole left to fill. “There’s something missing here,” Hata recalls thinking at the time.

But COVID derailed the MMA gravy train for a while and Hata had to look elsewhere to use his talents (although he was advising the likes of the J.League, Tokyo University American Football team and YouGov, an international online research data and analytics group). Once again, he spotted an opportunity in another growth sport in Japan: basketball.

Hata explains that Japanese sports used to be dominated by baseball before soccer moved into the mainstream in the 1990s. Basketball is part of a third tier of sports such as volleyball and rugby that are keen to plug the gaps in people’s sporting tastes and become more professional. Hata wanted to be part of that growth and felt he could bring his expertise and experience to the table.

The timing was perfect. During the pandemic, Japan didn’t suffer the extreme lockdowns of other countries, the Olympics would take place in Tokyo and the NBA had a bona fide Japanese star or two in Rui Hachimura and Yuta Watanabe.

The rise and public acceptance of basketball hadn’t come easily. FIBA, basketball’s international governing body, had threatened Japan with suspension due to rival leagues operating in Japan after the bj League had started operating in 2005. The FIBA-affiliated Super League met the challenge by rebranding itself, first as the Japan Basketball League in 2007 and then as the National Basketball League in 2013. Between them, they had 45 teams.

This didn’t please FIBA, which suspended Japan from international competitions in 2014. Former J.League boss Saburo Kawabuchi was brought in to find a solution and the B. League was born in June 2015. FIBA lifted the suspension soon after.

Now basketball is trying to go a step further with a planned Premier League starting in 2026 featuring 18-20 teams and no promotion or relegation, as in the NBA. Teams will have to guarantee 1.2 billion yen ($8 million) in revenue, an average attendance of 4,000 and a dedicated arena.

“It’s a new business model and if the arena is operated as a business function, that’s additional revenue along with naming rights,” Hata says. “It’s yours to make revenue.”

Hata says basketball’s growth is intended to be gradual but he’s confident Japan has the right business model with a franchise system and local support. In some ways, they’re trying to mirror the J.League in building from the ground up and establishing regional teams.

“The momentum’s there and the good thing is they’re taking it step by step, so it’s not like there’s going to be a bubble all of a sudden,” he explained. “That was the same with soccer. It has a two-way effect: One from the business perspective and one from the competition perspective. And having a real professional league helps the grassroots development and the more they invest in local sport, the more they can become professional.”

The national team just qualified for the Paris Olympics, the first ever qualification for the national team, and the women grabbed silver in the Tokyo Olympics, so the game appears on the up in Japan. Attendance is increasing, revenues are up, new arenas are being built and the fan experience is improving.

The key to sustaining growth, says Hata, is sound ownership and a balanced front office, plus the obvious playing and coaching assets. However, he warns, Japan is still catching up with the West in terms of sports management.

“The knowledge of sports business is still pretty shallow compared to the Western side,” he says. “It tends to be very unbalanced and you can see this in other sports as well. The good teams will have sound ownership and they will give authority to the front office, which needs to understand the balance required in terms of decision making – who has to do what – like any corporation.”

Hata isn’t just theorizing. He agreed to join the faltering San-en NeoPhoenix team in Toyohashi in central Japan. The odds were stacked against him, but Hata is a statistics guy; he understood the odds and how to overcome them.

The team had a 10-48 record in the season he took over and were 23-37 last year. This year (at the time of writing), NeoPhoenix were 34-8 and third in the overall standings; they were top in their division, eight wins ahead of second-placed Seahorses Mikawa.

While the team made practical changes such as bringing in the right office staff, the best coaches and suitable players, Hata says the key to NeoPhoenix’s success on the court stems from one other important change: analytics.

“We brought in tracking systems and applied it with elite coaching staff to use as tools and I think this has really changed the mindset of how to run a team,” Hata says. “We partnered with Harvard University two years ago, their first ever partnership with a sports team.”

Hata sees changes happening in Japan with some forward-looking sports, while others rest on their long-term laurels, but with a declining population there’s no room anymore for what Hata terms the “amateurish and unprofessional.”

Basketball is about to get its chance to break big and, as a stats guy, Hata wouldn’t be there if the numbers didn’t add up.

