tennis

Hsieh beats Minella to advance at Japan Women's Open

TOKYO

Second-seeded Hsieh Su-wei advanced to the quarterfinals of the Japan Women's Open by beating Mandy Minella 6-3, 6-2 Thursday.

Hsieh won 10 of the last 13 games to reach the last eight for the fourth time this season.

"I was feeling a little bit tight on the court," Hsieh said. "It was not easy for me to get into the game at the beginning."

Hsieh hit 25 winners to just 16 unforced errors, converting four of the six break points she held. Minella totaled 20 unforced errors to just 14 winners, and converted only one of six break points overall.

The 32-year-old Taiwanese player will next face fifth-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic.

"I never played Ajla before," Hsieh said. "I think she's a great player, and I practiced with her a few years ago. She hits the ball great and she serves great."

Also, Magda Linette beat Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 7-6 (3).

