Hudson-Odoi saves Forest from defeat to Burnley

Callum Hudson-Odoi (right) scored on his Nottingham Forest debut

Callum Hudson-Odoi's stunning strike salvaged a 1-1 draw for Nottingham Forest as Burnley were denied a first Premier League win of the season on Monday.

Zeki Amdouni scored the only goal when the sides met in the League Cup last month and the Swiss international put Vincent Kompany's men in front four minutes before half-time.

Luca Koleosho was the creative spark for the Clarets as he got to the by-line before Amdouni's sweet strike from the edge of the box arrowed into the bottom corner.

Hudson-Odoi's career has drifted since he broke into the England team as a teenager.

But the former Chelsea winger showed what he is capable of to level on the hour mark with a curling effort that clipped the inside of the post on its way into the top corner.

Burnley still thought they had claimed all three points when Lyle Foster found the net 13 minutes from time.

But a VAR check ruled Sander Berge had handled before teeing up the South African.

Foster's frustration was then compounded in stoppage time when he was shown a red card in stoppage time for lashing out at Ryan Yates.

The 10 men held on to at least register Burnley's first point back in the Premier League.

A draw is enough to edge Forest up to eighth.

