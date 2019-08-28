Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Hulk scores 2 as Shanghai fights back against Urawa

By JOHN DUERDEN
SHANGHAI

Brazilian striker Hulk scored both goals for Shanghai SIPG on Tuesday as the Chinese side fought back to draw 2-2 with Urawa Reds of Japan in the first leg of their Asian Champion League quarterfinal.

Hulk's two strikes, both of which were scored from the penalty spot, came in the second half after Urawa, continental champion in 2007 and 2017, established a 2-0 halftime lead.

Tomoaki Makino put Urawa ahead from close range in the third minute and Shinzo Koroki added a second after 30 minutes.

Hulk pulled a goal back for Shanghai four minutes after the break following a foul from Urawa defender Mauricio Antonio.

And Antonio conceded another penalty when he handled in the area with 19 minutes remaining.

Hulk again converted to level the scoreline for Shanghai, which is searching for a first Asian title.

The second leg takes place on Sept 17 in Japan and the victor will meet either Guangzhou Evergrande of China or Japan's Kashima Antlers in the semifinal.

The tournament is divided into two geographical zones until the final. In the western side of the draw, Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr defeated Al Sadd of Qatar 2-1 in the first leg in Riyadh.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

