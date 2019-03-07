Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shanghai starts Asian Champions League with win

SEOUL, South Korea

Brazilian striker Hulk lifted Shanghai SIPG to a 1-0 victory over Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday.

Hulk scored a late penalty in the Group H match after Hidemasa Morita handled the ball in the area.

Also in Group H, Sydney FC was held to a 0-0 draw by South Korean team Ulsan Horang-i.

Group G

Two-time champion Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors won its opening match in Group G, beating Chinese club Beijing Guoan 3-1.

Han Kyo-won gave the South Korean hosts the lead in the 14th minute, but Zhang Xizhe equalized before halftime. Lee Dong-gook and Kim Shin-wook added second-half goals for Jeonbuk.

In the other Group G match, Japanese club Urawa Reds scored three second-half goals to beat Thai team Buriram United 3-0.

Japanese international Tomoaki Makino headed the 2017 champions into the lead and Daiki Hashioka added the others.

