Humbert to face Fils in all-French Japan Open final

France's Ugo Humbert beat the Czech Republic's Tomas Machac in Tokyo to reach the Japan Open final

tennis

By Andrew McKIRDY

Ugo Humbert will face Arthur Fils in an all-French final at the Japan Open after both players battled through their semifinals on Monday.

Humbert, who is unbeaten in all six of his previous finals on the ATP tour, set up a showdown with his Paris Olympics doubles partner after beating the Czech Republic's Tomas Machac 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Fils edged Denmark's number six seed Holger Rune 7-6 (10/8), 7-6 (12/10) to join him in the final.

Tuesday's match will be the first all-French final on the ATP tour in four years.

"I think it's super-nice. I think it's been a long time that we didn't have any French final," said the 20-year-old Fils. "I'm really happy to play against him, I think we're going to make a great match. Just enjoy the moment and let's see who is going to win it."

Fils came through an epic encounter against defending champion Ben Shelton in his quarter-final and he again had to dig deep against Rune.

The Frenchman took the opening set in a tiebreak, with Rune smashing his racquet in frustration.

The Dane's head looked to have gone when his serve was broken at the start of the set but he regained his poise and took Fils to another tiebreak.

Fils finally saw off his opponent when he converted his sixth match point.

"In the second set I got the break very early and then we played some crazy tennis," said Fils. "It was tough to end the match. Crazy points at the end."

The 26-year-old Humbert has already won titles in Dubai and Marseille this year and he is looking to extend his remarkable perfect record in finals.

"When you're in the final it's sad to lose the last match," said the world number 19. "I love to play finals because it's a big chance to win a title, and that's why I think I'm pretty good. I always say, you don't have to play a final, you have to win it."

Humbert took control early against world number 34 Machac but the Czech came back to win the second set.

Humbert made the decisive break to take a 4-2 lead in the third.

"First I talked to myself, because my energy was so low," Humbert said of his mindset entering the final set. "I tried to activate something and just played every point like 100 percent."

Humbert and Fils teamed up in the Paris Olympics doubles competition, losing to Belgium's Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the first round.

"It's going to be a great final for French tennis," said Humbert. "It will not be easy because it's a friend."

© 2024 AFP