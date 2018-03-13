Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: YouTube/太郎タロウ
sports

Hundreds of junior high boys swarm Japanese swimsuit model after first pitch at baseball ceremony

1 Comment
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

With spring finally here, last weekend the Kanto Little League Senior Division, in which junior-high-aged athletes compete, held its opening ceremony. The festivities took place at Jingu Stadium, one of Tokyo’s most prestigious baseball venues, and to make things even more special Ami Inamura was present to throw out the first pitch.

The 22-year-old Inamura is a gravure/swimsuit model and media personality, but she wasn’t chosen simply for her looks and charm. Inamura played baseball herself in the Kanto Little League’s Senior Division where she was her team’s captain and starting pitcher. Even now, the Tokyo native often appears in promotions for sports teams and events, and often shows off her batting form during photo shoots.

When Inamura took the mound at Jingu Stadium last Sunday, players from 202 various Kanto Little League teams stood around her in a horseshoe formation. She threw three pitches, with her fastest clocking in at 96 kilometers (59.7 miles) per hour, not far off her personal best of 103.

But while the aim was to get the junior high schoolers in attendance fired up, the promotion apparently worked a little too well. After Inamura threw her third and final pitch, the horde of hundreds of boys started creeping in closer and closer, and within seconds the swarm closed in on Inamura so tightly that she could no longer be seen.

Online reactions have been heavily critical of the boys’ actions, with comments including:

“My God that’s creepy.”

“Watching this makes a chill run down my spine.”

“This is wrong wrong wrong.”

“This is the same as being a chikan [train groper.]”

Considering how protective Japanese media organizations usually are of their talent, it’s surprising that crowd control was so lax around Inamura. However, even as many online are calling the video terrifying and the players deplorable, Inamura herself seems to be taking the incident in stride, tweeting:

“To all the players who were at the stadium today and were worried about me, I’ve got no problems and am totally fine!!! I’m looking forward to seeing everyone play their best!!!”

Still, if Inamura comes back for the league’s opening ceremony in 2019, we imagine there might be some ropes separating her and the teams of hyped-up kids.

Sources: Hachima Kiko, Nikkan Sports, Gamble Journal via Hamsoku

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Actress’ incredible swing in new Toyota commercial has people talking 【Video】

-- Female high school students continue to be banned on baseball field at Koshien Stadium in Japan

-- Being punched in the face by Ichiro is the best moment of this girl’s life【Video】

© SoraNews24

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

They’re high school kids, they’re fine. If they were grown men, it might have been a bit worse

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Castles

Kishiwada Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

This Week In Japan: March 12-18

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Hamamatsu Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In The City (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo

This Disaster-Preparedness App Could Save Your Life

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Kudoyama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club