Hungary forward Barnabas Varga, hidden behind a sheet, receives medical treatment Image: AFP
soccer

Hungary's Varga stretchered off after collision in Euro 2024 game against Scotland

STUTTGART, Germany

Hungary's Barnabas Varga was stretchered off after a sickening collision during the Euro 2024 clash with Scotland on Sunday.

Varga collapsed to the pitch in Stuttgart and was struggling to move after chasing a long cross into the area as Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn came to collect the ball.

After a long delay, medics took the 29-year-old player from the pitch while red sheets were draped around the stretcher.

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai appeared to be in tears as he consoled his stricken teammate.

Varga was immediately taken to hospital after the incident.

German broadcaster Magenta TV reported that Varga was conscious and talking when he arrived at hospital in Stuttgart.

Hungary went on to win the Group A game 1-0 to stay in contention for the last 16.

