Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Hurkacz beats Humbert in Halle; Medvedev wins opener

0 Comments
HALLE, Germany

Defending champion Ugo Humbert and the second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas were both eliminated from the Halle Open in the second round on Wednesday.

Humbert lost to Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 6-3, and Nick Kyrgios fought back to beat Tsitsipas 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 at the grass-court tournament.

Tsitsipas hit 18 aces but Kyrgios stayed resolute, saving seven of the eight eight break points he faced to win in 2 hours, 5 minutes.

The Australian wild-card entry next faces Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated Sebastian Korda 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 earlier.

The fifth-seeded Hurkacz saved three of the four break points he faced against Humbert. He will next play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals. The Canadian player defeated Mackenzie McDonald 7-6 (7), 6-1 in their second-round match.

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev advanced by beating David Goffin 6-3, 6-2. The Russian will next play Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round.

Medvedev, who reclaimed the top spot in the ATP rankings on Monday, is bidding for his first title of the year.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog