Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China Tennis Shanghai Masters
Andrey Rublev of Russia reacts after defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the men's singles semifinal match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
tennis

Rublev beats Dimitrov to advance to Shanghai Masters final against Hurkacz

0 Comments
SHANGHAI

Seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev had mixed feelings after advancing to the final of the Shanghai Masters by beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7), 6-3 on Saturday.

“It’s not easy when you win matches against friends, because you feel both sides,” Rublev said. “You feel sad, but at the same time you want to win.”

The fifth-seeded Rublev has not dropped a set this week but was pushed to the brink in the semifinals by the 18th-seeded Bulgarian in a high-tempo first set. Rublev saved a set point before eventually clinching a 76-minute opening set in a tiebreaker.

The Russian player then rallied from 2-0 down in the second set to win six of the last seven games and advance to his fourth Masters final and a meeting with Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday.

Earlier, Hurkacz served his way into the final with a dominant 6-3, 6-4 win over Sebastian Korda.

The 17th-ranked Polish player was untouchable on serve and didn't face a break point.

Hurkacz sent down 14 aces and denied Korda, who beat compatriot Ben Shelton in a quarterfinals thriller, any chance of finding his rhythm. As the pressure mounted on the 23-year-old American, Hurkacz pounced to take a vital break in each set to complete an impressive outing.

“I’m working on being difficult to play against,” Hurkacz said. “It’s the same with every opponent. They try to come out with their best foot forward that day and they’re trying to (implement) their tactics or plan against you. You’ve just got to stay mentally strong and really battle.”

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog