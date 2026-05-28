 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canada Hurricanes Canadiens Hockey
Carolina Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven (22) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes (75) during the first period of Game 4 of NHL Eastern Conference final Stanley Cup playoff series action in Montreal, Quebec, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
ice hockey

Hurricanes beat the Canadiens 4-0 to move within a victory of the Stanley Cup Final

0 Comments
MONTREAL

Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal and Logan Stankoven scored in a 2:47 span late in the first period and the Carolina Hurricanes moved within a victory of the Stanley Cup Final, beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Frederik Andersen made 18 saves for his third shutout in 12 postseason games this year to help the Hurricanes take a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Final. Game 5 is Friday night in North Carolina, with the series winner facing the Vegas Golden Knights.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Shayne Gostisbehere each had two assists for the Hurricanes. They are the seventh NHL team to win six or more road games to start a postseason.

Anderson and the Hurricanes are 11-1 in the first three rounds. They put it away early in Game 4 after winning the previous two games in overtime.

The Hurricanes scored first for the fourth straight game when Aho beat Jakub Dobes with a one-timer from the right circle on a power play with 5:02 left in the first.

Staal followed with 3:53 to go, tipping in K’Andre Miller’s centering pass. Stankoven then finished off a two-on-one with Jason Blake with 2:14 remaining in the period.

Andrei Svechnikov had an empty-net goal in the third.

Carolina had a 19-3 shots-on-goal advantage in the third period for a 43-18 overall edge.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cheap Gyms in Tokyo: 10 Budget Options

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel