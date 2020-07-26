Hurricanes end Crusaders' 36-game winning streak at home

rugby union

Fleet-footed winger Wes Goosen scored two tries as the Hurricanes beat the Crusaders 34-32 on Saturday in Super Rugby Aotearoa, ending the Christchurch-based Crusaders’ 36-match winning streak at home.

Goosen touched down twice in the first half to give underdog Hurricanes a 21-17 lead at halftime. The Wellington-based team absorbed huge pressure in the first half of the second spell and then created a crucial try to center Peter Umaga-Jensen for an 11-point lead, 31-20, after 62 minutes.

The Crusaders fought back and closed the gap to only two points with a try to winger Sevu Reece in the 76th minute. Flyhalf Richie Mo’unga had the chance to tie the scores and force the match into golden point extra time but his sideline conversion drifted across the face of the posts.

The Hurricanes’ win keeps them in contention for the title in the New Zealand domestic tournament after last weekend’s victory over the Auckland-based Blues. They have now won four matches in a row while the Crusaders’ first loss of the season sees them retain first place but with the Hurricanes close on their heels.

The match also continued a run of close finishes. Both of last weekend’s games were decided by two points with the Hurricanes edging the Blues and the Highlanders coming from 24-0 down to beat the Chiefs. The Hamilton-based Chiefs meet the Blues on Sunday.

Hurricanes captain T.J. Perenara said Saturday’s win came from an awesome team effort, especially in defense.

“We’ve obviously lost a lot of games down here so to come down here and get the win was very special,” he said. “We keep our chances in the competition alive.

“I wouldn’t say we’re relieved. We back ourselves every time we go out on the field and relief’s a word for teams that don’t think they can win.”

The Crusaders held an early 10-3 lead with a try to Mo’unga who ran onto Jack Goodhue’s pass from an attacking lineout.

Goosen’s first try in the 23rd brought the teams level but the Crusaders went ahead again with a freakish try to winger George Bridge. Mo’unga threw a long, cross-field pass to the unmarked winger and Bridge fly-kicked the ball over the Hurricanes’ goal-line and won the race to score.

Goosen’s second try put the Hurricanes ahead 18-17 and they broadened that lead with a penalty to Jordie Barrett before halftime.

Umaga-Jensen was rewarded for his powerful running in midfield with a decisive try just past the hour mark. The Crusaders replied with a try to backrower Quinten Strange and then made a late grab for the match with Reece’s try.

But Mo’unga missed for the first time in six attempts at goal. Barrett finished with five penalties and two conversions for 19 points.

