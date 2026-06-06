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Hurricanes' Ruben Love (C) charges forward during the Super Rugby Pacific match between the Hurricanes and Brumbies at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch on April 25, 2026. Image: AFP
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Hurricanes hammer hapless Brumbies to make Super Rugby semifinals

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WELLINGTON

Cam Roigard and Ruben Love gave another glimpse of their potential All Blacks combination on Friday as the Wellington Hurricanes hammered the ACT Brumbies 66-12 to roll into the Super Rugby semifinals.

The halfback and fly-half duo accounted for 31 Hurricanes points as they showed unerring accuracy in horrendous conditions at Wellington Stadium.

When the teams last met, in perfect conditions under the roof at the new Te Kaha Stadium in Christchurch in April, the Hurricanes ran out 45-12 winners.

The same score flashed on the scoreboard just after half-time in Wellington, but with swirling wind and rain providing a brutal challenge for the players as thunderstorms passed through the city.

Top-seeded Wellington led 38-7 at the break as Roigard crossed for a double, his threat from the back of the ruck ever present.

His service to Love was quick and precise, allowing the 25-year-old fly-half to run into space and find gaps in a leaky Brumbies defence.

Roigard, Caleb Delany and Billy Proctor scored from long-range attacks orchestrated by Love, carving through large openings in the Brumbies line.

Roigard also scored after ducking his man at a ruck, diving over under the posts.

Lock Warner Dearns added a double either side of half-time for Wellington, while substitute Ngane Punivai scored a second-half hat-trick.

Corey Toole and Tane Edmed scored consolation tries for the Brumbies.

Both sides struggled at times with their kicking from hand, the wind causing havoc with the flight of the ball and often sending kicks dozens of metres off course.

It made Love's place-kicking all the more impressive, landing all nine conversions he took as well as his solitary penalty.

The Hurricanes will play the highest-ranked loser of the two remaining qualifying final matches, between the Canterbury Crusaders and Auckland Blues, and the Waikato Chiefs and Queensland Reds.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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