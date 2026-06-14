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The Wellington Hurricanes powered clear in the second half to beat the Auckland Blues 57-21 in their Super Rugby Pacific semi-final in Wellington Image: AFP
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Hurricanes thrash Blues to charge into Super Rugby final

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WELLINGTO

The Wellington Hurricanes powered clear in the second half to crush the Auckland Blues 57-21 on Saturday, setting up a Super Rugby final against the Waikato Chiefs.

The top-qualifying Hurricanes scored nine tries and powered away in the second half to add to a spectacular season of point-scoring.

They will return to Wellington for their first final appearance since 2016, when they won their lone title, against a Chiefs side chasing their third championship.

The Hurricanes struggled for early rhythm and led 19-14 at the break.

They turned up the tempo and scored quick tries through scrum-half Cam Roigard and wing Josh Moorby, the 100th of the season for the Hurricanes.

Hooker Asafo Aumua was also among the second-half try-scorers and said he wasn't surprised by the tight halftime scoreline.

"We knew that was coming, we knew that the Blues are a very tough side, especially physically," Aumua said.

"We had to keep grinding it out and reap the rewards in that second half.

"We've been together a few years, this group we have right now, and it's special we're in the final. Now we've just got to take it day by day and make the most next week," he said.

The Hurricanes' first-half tries went to Jordie Barrett, Du'Plessis Kirifi and Xavier Numia, while replacements Ere Enari and Kini Naholo dotted down in the dying minutes.

The Blues ended the season in a slump, losing their last five games heavily, including a qualifying final last week against the Canterbury Crusaders, before advancing to the last four as "lucky losers".

They were considered long shots to topple the Hurricanes, who had won both regular season matches between the sides by 23 points.

The Blues' hopes weren't helped by losing outside backs Caleb Clarke and AJ Lam early in the match after both failed head injury assessments.

Their tries were scored by Patrick Tuipulotu, Payton Spencer and Eli Oudenryn, while All Blacks veteran Beauden Barrett landed three conversions.

The game was the last in charge for head coach Vern Cotter, who steered the Blues to the 2024 title.

Cotter will lead the Queensland Reds next year, replacing Wallabies coach-in-waiting Les Kiss.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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