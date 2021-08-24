Ian Foster reappointed as All Blacks head coach

The New Zealand All Blacks celebrate after defeating Australia in the the second Bledisloe Cup rugby test at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Jeremy Ward/Photosport via AP)

By STEVE McMORRAN

New Zealand Rugby has announced that Ian Foster will remain All Blacks head coach through the 2023 World Cup.

Foster, previously an All Blacks assistant coach under Steve Hansen, succeeded Hansen as head coach after the 2019 World Cup in Japan and initially was appointed through 2021.

His appointment ahead of the other candidate for the role, the highly-successful Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson, wasn’t popular at the time and fan concerns about Foster hardened when he managed only a 50% record in his first season in charge.

In 2020, he coached the All Blacks to wins and losses against Argentina and Australia in a truncated Tri-Nations series. The loss to Argentina was New Zealand’s first-ever in test matches against the Pumas.

Foster’s All Blacks have won all five of their tests this season, beating Tonga, Fiji twice and Australia twice. They most recently beat Australia 57-22, a record high score, to secure the Bledisloe Cup for the 19th straight year.

New Zealand Rugby said in a statement Tuesday it was “delighted” to extend Foster's appointment for two years through 2023.

“Ian has faced extraordinary times since he was first appointed with the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the numerous challenges it has thrown up and he’s shown remarkable composure and resolve to lead incredibly well through it all,” NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said.

The All Blacks currently are ranked second in the world behind world champions South Africa.

He said NZR is now working to secure Foster’s assistants, John Plumtree, Brad Mooar, Scott McLeod and Greg Feek.

Foster said he is grateful for the confidence shown by Robinson and the NZR board, adding he doesn't take his position for granted.

“It’s clearly been a challenging couple of years with COVID-19,” he said. “But I’ve been hugely proud of the resilience shown by the team. I’m personally driven to have our team continue to succeed as we build to Rugby World Cup 2023.

“We have the immediate challenge of this year’s Rugby Championship and then the tour (to Britain and France). But 2022 and 2023 will bring their own challenges. I’m really excited to be leading the team into the future and can’t wait to get stuck into our work.”

