Ice dancers Virtue, Moir announce retirement

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, performing during the figure skating gala at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, have announced their retirement from the sport

By ARIS MESSINIS

Two-time Olympic ice dance gold medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have announced their retirement from the sport.

The Canadian stars electrified the 2010 Vancouver Olympics with their triumph, ending Europe's reign in the discipline.

They also won gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games in 2018 after finishing second to Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White at Sochi in 2014.

"After 22 years, it feels like the right time to step away from the sport," Virtue said in a farewell video on Twitter.

They won three world titles, but didn't defend their crown at the World Championships at Milan in March.

"The next generation of skaters is going to blaze new trails, break all of our records and we can't wait to cheer them on," said Moir, adding that the eight-time Canadian champions "will be there watching."

