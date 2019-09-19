Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, performing during the figure skating gala at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, have announced their retirement from the sport Photo: AFP
sports

Ice dancers Virtue, Moir announce retirement

0 Comments
By ARIS MESSINIS
MONTREAL

Two-time Olympic ice dance gold medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have announced their retirement from the sport.

The Canadian stars electrified the 2010 Vancouver Olympics with their triumph, ending Europe's reign in the discipline.

They also won gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games in 2018 after finishing second to Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White at Sochi in 2014.

"After 22 years, it feels like the right time to step away from the sport," Virtue said in a farewell video on Twitter.

They won three world titles, but didn't defend their crown at the World Championships at Milan in March.

"The next generation of skaters is going to blaze new trails, break all of our records and we can't wait to cheer them on," said Moir, adding that the eight-time Canadian champions "will be there watching."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog