 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Beijing Worlds Host Figure Skating
FILE - Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
sports

Ice skating brings all world championships together to Beijing in 2028

0 Comments
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

All four world championships in ice skating plus an annual awards ceremony will be brought to one city in 2028 as a showcase for the sports, the International Skating Union said Wednesday.

Beijing will host all the disciplines — figure skating, speed skating, short track and synchronized skating — six years after it hosted the 2022 Olympics. Synchro is not on the Olympic program.

“For the first time in our history, athletes, fans, broadcasters, partners and stakeholders from every skating discipline will come together on one stage,” ISU president Jae Youl Kim said in a statement.

The first unified world championships also will mark the midway point between the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games and the 2030 French Alps Winter Games.

The dates in 2028 were not yet specified for the Beijing championships, which will use skating’s two venues from the 2022 Olympics plus the National Indoor Stadium that hosted ice hockey then.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cheap Gyms in Tokyo: 10 Budget Options

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo