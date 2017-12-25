Ichiro hopes to remain in Major League Baseball

Ichiro Suzuki, who became a free agent in November when the Miami Marlins declined their option to sign him for the 2018 season, still hasn't given up hope of remaining in Major League Baseball.
Suzuki was quoted by Kyodo news agency as saying: "I feel like a big dog at a pet shop that hasn't been sold. Of course, I want to play baseball next year."
Suzuki, who has 3,080 hits in MLB, was in his hometown of Toyoyama to attend the closing ceremony of the Ichiro Cup youth baseball tournament.
He was asked if there was any possibility of him returning to play in Japan if he isn't offered an MLB contract.
"When you use the word possibility, there are many things ... it means anything is possible as long as it's not zero." Suzuki said.
The 44-year-old Suzuki has said he wants to play until he's 50.
He played nine seasons with the Orix Blue Wave in the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan before moving to the U.S. to play 12 years with the Seattle Mariners. He also played with the New York Yankees before moving to the Marlins in 2015.
Tokyo-Engr
I would love to see him finish his career (whenever the end may be) in Japan. I remember watching him at Green Stadium in Kobe when he was with Orix and it was obvious he had all the tools to succeed (great arm, speed, and good bat control).
He has a Hall of Fame career in MLB, so no one would fault him from finishing it up in Japan (as others have done)
toshiko
I hope Angels will sign. He is 44 but in west, many players plays younger than their age. The weather has something to do. Also western teams have better income. I think Angels may need him in order to pursue WS this coming season. Angels signed Ohtani but it might not be able to se as DH all the time. Or 'A. It is. building back to strongest in West.
smithinjapan
It's only pride at this point, not talent. The man is a wonder, and always has been (besides his awful character at times), but the Angels would be making a mistake to sign the man. His dreams are admirable, but at some point the body just cannot keep up with what the heart desires.
TorafusuTorasan
The only people who complained about Ichiro were one or two embittered teammates on the Mariners whose names you and I cannot recall (i.e. utility guys). Overall, he's a stand up guy, as evidenced by the positive support of Marlins' fans (maybe MLB's most alienated fan base) and their criticism of the new ownership for releasing him this fall.
The players which actual "awful character" end up in the middle of simmering feuds and brawls. The player Guerrero that Yomiuri just acquired from Chunichi struggled with that. Some years back his ear had to be surgically reconstructed after a teammate on the Albuquerque Isotopes minor league team bit it in an on field fight. Now that is a display of awful character that rightly ended the other guys career chances. Ichiro would never stoop to that kind of nonsense, so criticism may come from people who want a gritty fighter when they perceive Ichiro playing cleanly to keep up his elite reputation.
wtfjapan
Ichiro is only in it for the numbers and the money now, best if he just finishes his career in Japan. He basically ruined his chances of winning a world series by staying in Seattle too long.