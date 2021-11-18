Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ichiro Suzuki to be inducted into Mariners Hall of Fame

SEATTLE

The Seattle Mariners will induct Ichiro Suzuki into the team's Hall of Fame during the 2022 season, the club announced Wednesday.

Suzuki will be honored on Aug 27 when Seattle faces Cleveland.

"Mariners fans were fortunate to have watched Ichiro Suzuki perform his magic at the plate and in the field for over a decade in a Mariners uniform," Mariners Chairman John Stanton said in a statement.

Suzuki spent parts of 14 seasons with the Mariners before retiring in March 2019 after Seattle opened the season with games in his home country of Japan. Suzuki was a 10-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner, won two batting titles and was the 2001 Rookie of the Year and MVP in his debut season with the Mariners.

Suzuki also played for the New York Yankees and Miami.

Suzuki is currently an instructor for the Mariners working with the major league and Triple-A teams. He'll be eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025.

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

