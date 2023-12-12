Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tennis WTA Awards
FILE - Poland's Iga Swiatek holds her trophy after her victory over Jessica Pegula, of the United States, in the women's singles final of the WTA Finals tennis championships, in Cancun, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Swiatek’s second consecutive season-ending No. 1 ranking helped her collect a second consecutive WTA Player of the Year award on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, making her the first woman since Serena Williams to claim that honor twice in a row. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
tennis

Iga Swiatek first woman since Serena Williams to win WTA Player of the Year twice in a row

0 Comments
ST PETERSBURG, Fla

Iga Swiatek’s second consecutive season-ending No. 1 ranking helped her collect a second consecutive WTA Player of the Year award on Monday, making her the first woman since Serena Williams to claim that honor twice in a row.

Williams, who retired last year, was the WTA Player of the Year every season from 2012-15, the final four of the seven total times the American claimed that award.

Swiatek went 68-11 in 2023 with a tour-leading six titles, including at the French Open in June. That was Swiatek’s third championship at Roland Garros and fourth overall at a Grand Slam tournament.

The 22-year-old from Poland wrapped up the season with an undefeated run at the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, last month, which allowed her to overtake Aryna Sabalenka atop the rankings. Swiatek held the No. 1 spot from April 2022 until this September, before regaining it to close the year.

In other WTA awards announced Monday, Zheng Qinwen of China was the Most Improved Player of the Year, Mirra Andreeva of Russia was the Newcomer of the Year, Elina Svitolina of Ukraine was chosen for the Comeback of the Year and Tomasz Wiktorowski — who works with Swiatek — was the Coach of the Year.

Storm Hunter of Australia and Elise Mertens of Belgium earned Doubles Team of the Year, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia was the recipient of both the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award and the Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award, and Jessica Pegula of the U.S. was given the Jerry Diamond ACES Award for her off-court promotional and charitable activities.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel