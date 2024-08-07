 Japan Today
Twins Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
baseball

Imanaga dominant on mound as Cubs top Twins 7-3

By MATT CARLSON
CHICAGO

Shota Imanaga gave up two hits through seven innings, Isaac Paredes hit a three-run drive for his first homer with the Cubs, and Chicago beat the Minnesota Twins 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Imanaga retired the first 10 hitters he faced before issuing his only walk of the game, then gave up a two-run homer to Royce Lewis, but the Cubs went on to end Minnesota’s five-game winning streak. The 30-year-old left-hander struck out 10 — nine swinging — to tie his career high.

Paredes, acquired from Tampa Bay in a July 28 trade, finished with two hits and four RBIs. Dansby Swanson had three hits, including a run-scoring triple in the sixth, to help the Cubs win for the fifth time in seven games.

Imanaga (9-2) also yielded a double to rookie Brooks Lee with a gusty wind blowing in from center at Wrigley Field.

Christian Vázquez hit a solo shot off reliever Drew Smyly in the eighth.

Minnesota starter Pablo López (10-8) allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings. The Twins fell four games behind rained-out first-place Cleveland in the AL Central, but remained in the second AL wild card.

Paredes put Chicago ahead 3-0 in the first with his 17th homer of the season, a high drive that reached the basket in left.

Michael Busch, running with two outs, scored all the way from first on Paredes’ bloop single in the third to make it 4-0.

Carlos Santana became the first Twins baserunner when he walked with one out in fourth. Lewis hit Imanaga’s next pitch, a high inside fastball, to cut it to 4-2.

Following Lewis’ drive, Imanaga retired the next five before Lee doubled to lead off the sixth.

The Cubs upped it to 6-2 in the sixth on Swanson’s RBI triple to right center. Swanson scored on Randy Dobnak’s wild pitch.

Rookie Pete Crow-Amstrong singled in a final run the eighth.

