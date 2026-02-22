 Japan Today
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz needed just over 50 minutes to see off Arthur Fils Image: AFP
tennis

Imperious Alcaraz storms to Qatar Open title

0 Comments
DOHA

Carlos Alcaraz was at his devastating best on Saturday as he claimed the Qatar Open title with a ruthless 6-2, 6-1 win over Arthur Fils.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion needed just over 50 minutes to see off his French opponent and claim the 26th title of his career.

Following Australian Open success earlier this month -- completing his career Grand Slam at just 22 years of age -- Alcaraz backed it up by storming to the title in Doha in his first tournament back since Melbourne and extending his match-winning streak to 12.

"I came this year hungry for more," said Alcaraz.

"I think after every tournament, we just have to set new goals. I'm just really happy and proud of everything I have done with my team on and off the court.

"It's been a really strong start to the year. It wasn't easy... I had to be strong mentally with my team. I'm just playing great tennis and I'm really happy about this week. This trophy means a lot to me."

For 40th-ranked Fils, returning gradually to action after a lengthy injury absence, the Spanish world number one was a step too far at the end of a fine week in which he recorded wins over top-10 seeds Jakub Mensik and Jiri Lehecka.

The run to his first tour-level final since Tokyo in 2024 will propel the former world number 14 up to 33 in the next ATP rankings.

"It's been eight long months with my injury," said Fils.

"So in a time like this, you just have to think about the last eight months when I was struggling, not playing tennis. I just want to thank my team... Today was not the day but I think we did a hell of a job."

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

